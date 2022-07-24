Hamilton Wealth LLC Makes New $5.30 Million Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 457,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 2.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.51% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.8 %

PSQ stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

