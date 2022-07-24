Hamilton Wealth LLC Invests $788,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Trade Desk Trading Down 7.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 225.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

