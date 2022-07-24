Hamilton Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF makes up about 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

