Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $220.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

