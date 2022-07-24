HaloDAO (RNBW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.00

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 45.4% higher against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $34,941.07 and approximately $28.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016478 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032618 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
Buying and Selling HaloDAO
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.