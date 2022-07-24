Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.53.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.30. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,589 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 223,730 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

