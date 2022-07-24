Gulden Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Gulden has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00255984 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.