Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 28th

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 28th.
Greenpro Capital Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of GRNQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.57.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 359.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
