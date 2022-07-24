Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, July 28th

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, July 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, July 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, July 28th.

Greenpro Capital Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of GRNQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 359.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.