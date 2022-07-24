Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $584,686.64 and approximately $381.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.