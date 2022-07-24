Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $584,686.64 and approximately $381.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017324 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001820 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032558 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
