Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. Golden Ocean Group has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.47%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.