Goldcoin Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $3,150.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022898 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00258436 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000866 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

