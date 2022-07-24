GoHelpFund Price Tops $0.0005 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. GoHelpFund has a market cap of $5,523.64 and approximately $3,674.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00016674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001818 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032820 BTC.
About GoHelpFund
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
