goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.43.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of goeasy stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47. goeasy has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

