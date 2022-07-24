GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.0077

GNY (GNY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $43,917.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,723.74 or 1.00001915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

