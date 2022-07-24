GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.0183 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $327,733.27 and approximately $632.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

