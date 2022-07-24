Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

