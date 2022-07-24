Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $46.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

