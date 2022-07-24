Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $455.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.71.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $239.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.33 and its 200 day moving average is $266.49.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

