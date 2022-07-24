GCN Coin (GCN) Trading 71.6% Lower Over Last Week

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $35,011.74 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00254653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

