Garlicoin (GRLC) Price Tops $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $381.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,859,202 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get Garlicoin alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

