Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

GLPI stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 128.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,085,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,766,000 after buying an additional 113,422 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

