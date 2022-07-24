Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $410,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

