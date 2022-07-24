Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 94 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $148.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.56.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

