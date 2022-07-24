FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head to Head Comparison

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $31.22 million 18.03 $28.22 million $0.06 995.00 INDUS Realty Trust $42.34 million 14.46 $14.14 million $1.36 44.19

This table compares FRP and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FRP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FRP and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $80.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.94%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than FRP.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 1.51% 0.12% 0.08% INDUS Realty Trust 34.68% 5.05% 2.99%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats FRP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. This segment also owns an additional 107 acres of investment property in Brooksville, Florida. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305-unit residential apartment building with approximately 14,430 square feet of first floor retail space; 264-unit residential apartment building with 6,758 square feet of retail space; and 294-unit garden-style apartment community located in Henrico County, Virginia that consists of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. FRP Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

