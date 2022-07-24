FREE Coin Market Capitalization Tops $13.68 Million (FREE)

FREE Coin (FREE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One FREE Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FREE Coin has a market cap of $13.68 million and $414,485.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FREE Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,733.22 or 1.00001249 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006441 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003878 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
FREE Coin Profile
FREE Coin is a coin. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,938,989,997,635 coins. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FREE Coin
