Formation Fi Reaches Market Cap of $218,614.00 (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $218,614.00 and approximately $128,612.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00017096 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032727 BTC.
Formation Fi Coin Profile
Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi.
Formation Fi Coin Trading
