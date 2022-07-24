Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
FOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Forestar Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:FOR opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.