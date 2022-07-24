Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

FOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Forestar Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Forestar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $701.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forestar Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.