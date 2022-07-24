Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $288.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.95. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

