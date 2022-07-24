Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys 344 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

