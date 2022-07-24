Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $95.93 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

