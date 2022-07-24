Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,112 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 1,721,500 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $61,135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

