Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives $18.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.91.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 24.7% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 378,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 22.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.