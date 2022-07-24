Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.16. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,209 shares.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.