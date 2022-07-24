FNB Protocol (FNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $57,129.90 and approximately $2.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

