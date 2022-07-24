Flow (Dapper Labs) Hits Market Capitalization of $473.95 Million (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,770.46 or 1.00027837 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006394 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003897 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile
Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol.
Buying and Selling Flow (Dapper Labs)
