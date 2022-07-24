Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FLGMF opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

