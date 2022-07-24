Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $124.83 on Wednesday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day moving average of $150.53.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

