First National Trust Co Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average is $191.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

