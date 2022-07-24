First National Trust Co Purchases 4,664 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

