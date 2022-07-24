First National Trust Co Has $9.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,765,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

