FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. FIG Partners downgraded FIGS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.54.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. FIGS has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $48.63.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

