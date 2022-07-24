Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.52) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,898.89.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

