FedoraCoin (TIPS) Market Cap Hits $756,162.24

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One FedoraCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $756,162.24 and approximately $9,427.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FedoraCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00259768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000939 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FedoraCoin Coin Profile

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FedoraCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FedoraCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.