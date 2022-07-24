Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $56.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $20,300,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 1,576.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.