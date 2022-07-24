Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

OGN stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.