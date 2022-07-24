Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $67,446,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gentex by 1,797.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 1,175,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 8,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.28 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

