Factorial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,785,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Further Reading

