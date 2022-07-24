Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 127.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after buying an additional 352,734 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after buying an additional 220,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 328.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 234,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 180,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGH. Barclays decreased their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $18.33 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $916.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

