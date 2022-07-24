Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,486 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 3.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.45% of Extra Space Storage worth $123,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after acquiring an additional 791,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,162,000 after acquiring an additional 632,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,967,000 after acquiring an additional 599,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $177.91 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.11.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

