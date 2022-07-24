EXMO Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million (EXM)

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One EXMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $88,415.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,613.25 or 0.99968221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

EXMO Coin Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1.

EXMO Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.